For the first time in eight seasons, Temple will travel to Annapolis to play in the Veterans Classic. The Owls will take on host Navy on Friday, Nov. 10, at 8:30 p.m.

The game is part of the Veterans Classic doubleheader, featuring the College of Charleston and Duquesne in the game before the Owls and Midshipmen. Both games will air on CBS Sports Network.

“We are honored to travel to the Naval Academy and compete in the Veterans Classic,” first-year Temple head coach Adam Fisher said in a press release. “It is very special to be a part of this prestigious college basketball doubleheader that honors the brave men and women who serve and defend our great nation. We look forward to playing Navy and sharing this experience with our players as well as our alumni and fans.”

The Owls last played in the Veterans Classic in 2015. Then-head coach Fran Dunphy’s team played its season opener against No. 1 North Carolina, falling 91-67. Devin Coleman led the Owls with 19 points, while freshman Shizz Alston Jr. added 12 off the bench. Kennedy Meeks led the Tar Heels with 25 points on 10-14 shooting, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Despite first playing each other in 1938, Temple hasn’t played Navy on the hardwood since 1982. Head coach Don Casey’s Owls won that game 80-64 at McGonigle Hall. Temple hasn’t played Navy in Annapolis since the 1979-80 season.