Temple convened at Edberg-Olson Hall Monday for its first preseason team meeting and then practiced on its new Chodoff Field surface for the Owls’ first fall camp workout. You’ll hear from third-year Owls head coach Stan Drayton, who talked to OwlScoop Editor John DiCarlo Tuesday about the health of the team, new JUCO transfer running back Terrez Worthy, and the player he feels has taken the reins as the team’s starting center.

Our first episode of our 10th season also includes a Temple men’s basketball scheduling update and answers to your mailbag questions as always.

Intro: 0:00 – 4:00

A tribute to Temple University Police K9 Chandler: 4:00 – 4:55

On (or around) this date: 4:55 – 11:15

A look back at nine seasons of The Scoop: 11:15 – 16:25

Stan Drayton audio and preseason camp coverage: 16:25 – 26:05

Temple men’s basketball scheduling update: 26:05 – 27:22

Mailbag: 27:22 – end