ago football Edit

The Scoop: S10, E10 - Owls facing QB dilemma

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

Temple is licking its wounds after a 28-point loss last Thursday to Army, and now the Owls have another quarterback question on their hands.

With third-year head coach Stan Drayton electing to keep starter Evan Simon on the field late in the fourth quarter of an unwinnable game, the Rutgers transfer took a hard hit and is now questionable with an SC joint injury in his shoulder heading into Saturday’s road game at UConn. Who would start it he can’t go? Can a Temple team that has continued to miss tackles on defense and miss assignments on the offensive line slow down a Huskies team that hasn’t lost at home?

John DiCarlo and Declan Landis take a look at all of that on this week’s podcast, in addition to answering mailbag questions about a Temple men’s basketball team that heads into head coach Adam Fisher’s second season with a lot of potential.

Intro: 0:00 – 3:30

On (or around) this date: 3:30 – 13:15

Recapping Temple’s loss to Army: 13:15 – 25:27

Previewing Saturday’s game at UConn: 25:27 – 36:37

Adam Fisher offers a look at Dillon Battie: 36:37 – 39:55

‘Hello, Goodbye’ with Cam Miles and KJ Cochran: 39:55 – 42:05

Mailbag: 42:05 – end

