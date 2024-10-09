Advertisement

Frontcourt focus: Fisher talks about Owls' new big men

Frontcourt focus: Fisher talks about Owls' new big men

Adam Fisher told OwlScoop what players like Elijah Gray and Mohammed Keita will bring to the Owls' roster.

 • John DiCarlo
Adam Fisher sees a deep, experienced backcourt

Adam Fisher sees a deep, experienced backcourt

Listen to the second part of our 1-on-1 conversation with Temple's second year head coach.

 • John DiCarlo
Army runs past Temple, 42-14

Army runs past Temple, 42-14

First, it was some questionable officiating. Then Army ran all over the Owls and sacked Evan Simon 7 times.

 • John DiCarlo
Gameday guide: Army

Gameday guide: Army

Can Temple make it two in a row and knock off a 3-0 Army team Thursday night? We have all the key matchups here.

 • Jaison Nieves
Cam Miles commits to Temple

Cam Miles commits to Temple

The IMG Academy combo guard discussed his decision with OwlScoop.com Wednesday prior to his announcement.

 • John DiCarlo

Premium content
Premium content
Published Oct 9, 2024
The Scoop: S10, E11 - How to lose a game in 3 seconds
John DiCarlo  •  OwlScoop
@jdicarlo

With three seconds left and mere inches from the end zone on the game's final play, Temple fumbled away a shocking loss at UConn, one we recapped on this week's OwlScopp.com podcast. John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss, Declan Landis and Johnny Zawislak talked about why it evoked memories of the past and analyzed the questionable coaching decisions that have led the Owls to a 1-5 record heading into the bye week.

And in case you haven’t noticed, Michelle Vittese’s Temple field hockey team is now nationally ranked and on a five-game winning streak.

Intro: 0:00 – 5:55

On (or around) this date: 5:55 – 11:02

A look at Temple’s nationally-ranked field hockey team: 11:02 – 11:54

Recapping Temple’s football loss up at UConn: 11:54 – 28:42

Mailbag: 28:42 – end

