The Scoop: S10, E11 - How to lose a game in 3 seconds

With three seconds left and mere inches from the end zone on the game's final play, Temple fumbled away a shocking loss at UConn, one we recapped on this week's OwlScopp.com podcast. John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss, Declan Landis and Johnny Zawislak talked about why it evoked memories of the past and analyzed the questionable coaching decisions that have led the Owls to a 1-5 record heading into the bye week.

And in case you haven’t noticed, Michelle Vittese’s Temple field hockey team is now nationally ranked and on a five-game winning streak.

Intro: 0:00 – 5:55

On (or around) this date: 5:55 – 11:02

A look at Temple’s nationally-ranked field hockey team: 11:02 – 11:54

Recapping Temple’s football loss up at UConn: 11:54 – 28:42

Mailbag: 28:42 – end