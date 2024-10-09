The Scoop: S10, E11 - How to lose a game in 3 seconds

in other news
Frontcourt focus: Fisher talks about Owls' new big men
Adam Fisher told OwlScoop what players like Elijah Gray and Mohammed Keita will bring to the Owls' roster.
Adam Fisher sees a deep, experienced backcourt
Listen to the second part of our 1-on-1 conversation with Temple's second year head coach.
Army runs past Temple, 42-14
First, it was some questionable officiating. Then Army ran all over the Owls and sacked Evan Simon 7 times.
Gameday guide: Army
Can Temple make it two in a row and knock off a 3-0 Army team Thursday night? We have all the key matchups here.
Cam Miles commits to Temple
The IMG Academy combo guard discussed his decision with OwlScoop.com Wednesday prior to his announcement.
in other news
Frontcourt focus: Fisher talks about Owls' new big men
Adam Fisher told OwlScoop what players like Elijah Gray and Mohammed Keita will bring to the Owls' roster.
Adam Fisher sees a deep, experienced backcourt
Listen to the second part of our 1-on-1 conversation with Temple's second year head coach.
Army runs past Temple, 42-14
First, it was some questionable officiating. Then Army ran all over the Owls and sacked Evan Simon 7 times.
With three seconds left and mere inches from the end zone on the game's final play, Temple fumbled away a shocking loss at UConn, one we recapped on this week's OwlScopp.com podcast. John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss, Declan Landis and Johnny Zawislak talked about why it evoked memories of the past and analyzed the questionable coaching decisions that have led the Owls to a 1-5 record heading into the bye week.
And in case you haven’t noticed, Michelle Vittese’s Temple field hockey team is now nationally ranked and on a five-game winning streak.
Intro: 0:00 – 5:55
On (or around) this date: 5:55 – 11:02
A look at Temple’s nationally-ranked field hockey team: 11:02 – 11:54
Recapping Temple’s football loss up at UConn: 11:54 – 28:42
Mailbag: 28:42 – end