Gameday guide: UConn

Gameday guide: UConn

Can the Owls get back in the win column Saturday with another switch at quarterback?

 • John DiCarlo
Daniel Evert, Demerick Morris look ahead to UConn

Daniel Evert, Demerick Morris look ahead to UConn

Morris and his teammates need to defend the run better. Evert, meanwhile, has become a freshman touchdown threat.

 • Zachary Silverstein
The Scoop: S10, E10 - Owls facing QB dilemma

The Scoop: S10, E10 - Owls facing QB dilemma

Will Evan Simon be healthy enough to play at UConn Saturday? What if he isn't? That and much more on this week's pod.

 • John DiCarlo
Evan Simon’s injury adds another wrinkle to Owls' QB position

Evan Simon’s injury adds another wrinkle to Owls' QB position

Now the QB is "day-to-day" after sustaining a shoulder injury late in the Army loss. What does that mean for Saturday?

 • Colin Schofield
Snap Counts: Temple vs. Army

Snap Counts: Temple vs. Army

Find out which Temple players logged the most snaps in Thursday's loss to Army here.

Premium content
 • Kyle Gauss

Published Oct 16, 2024
The Scoop: S10, E12 - Diane Richardson's team is ready to win the AAC
John DiCarlo  •  OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo

Temple women’s basketball coach Diane Richardson joined us on The Scoop this week. She offered a closer look at her roster, talked about her daughter and WNBA star Jonquel Jones, and weighed in on the role of women in sports and sports media.

We also previewed Temple’s upcoming homecoming football game against Tulsa, took note of new American Athletic Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti’s messaging at the league’s media day, and answered your mailbag questions.

Intro: 0:00 – 4:16

On (or around) this date: 4:16 – 9:57

Diane Richardson interview: 9:57 – 40:30

New AAC Commissioner Tim Pernetti isn’t messing around: 40:30 – 42:33

Saturday’s Temple-Tulsa game and Evan Simon’s status: 42:33 – 52:09

Mailbag: 52:09 – end

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Photo by Zamani Feelings

Temple
2025Commitment List
Updated:
