The Scoop: S10, E12 - Diane Richardson's team is ready to win the AAC

Gameday guide: UConn
Can the Owls get back in the win column Saturday with another switch at quarterback?
Daniel Evert, Demerick Morris look ahead to UConn
Morris and his teammates need to defend the run better. Evert, meanwhile, has become a freshman touchdown threat.
The Scoop: S10, E10 - Owls facing QB dilemma
Will Evan Simon be healthy enough to play at UConn Saturday? What if he isn't? That and much more on this week's pod.
Evan Simon’s injury adds another wrinkle to Owls' QB position
Now the QB is "day-to-day" after sustaining a shoulder injury late in the Army loss. What does that mean for Saturday?
Snap Counts: Temple vs. Army
Find out which Temple players logged the most snaps in Thursday's loss to Army here.
Temple women’s basketball coach Diane Richardson joined us on The Scoop this week. She offered a closer look at her roster, talked about her daughter and WNBA star Jonquel Jones, and weighed in on the role of women in sports and sports media.
We also previewed Temple’s upcoming homecoming football game against Tulsa, took note of new American Athletic Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti’s messaging at the league’s media day, and answered your mailbag questions.
Intro: 0:00 – 4:16
On (or around) this date: 4:16 – 9:57
Diane Richardson interview: 9:57 – 40:30
New AAC Commissioner Tim Pernetti isn’t messing around: 40:30 – 42:33
Saturday’s Temple-Tulsa game and Evan Simon’s status: 42:33 – 52:09
Mailbag: 52:09 – end
