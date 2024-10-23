The Scoop: S10, E13 - Jamal Mashburn Jr. sees "special things" for Owls

After leading New Mexico to the Mountain West Conference championship and into the NCAA Tournament, Jamal Mashburn Jr. entered the transfer portal and picked Temple, where he’ll take the floor for the Owls as a preseason first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection.

In his 1-on-1 interview with OwlScoop.com for this week’s episode of The Scoop, Mashburn Jr. said he’ll be playing his fair share of possessions on the ball as a point guard for second-year head coach Adam Fisher.

Mashburn Jr. has seen enough from his new teammates on and off the court to have him believing Temple could be playing some meaningful basketball in March.

“It’s just been a family-oriented deal over here,” Mashburn Jr. told OwlScoop. “All the players, they love me for who I truly am and who I authentically am, and we're able to have those tough conversations early, which is what a good team needs in order to succeed in January and February. So, it's just this group is great. I think we're going to do some special things. We just got to go out there and continue to stack days.”

On this week’s podcast, Mashburn Jr. talked about his relationship with his father, offered a detailed breakdown of Temple’s roster and talked about what is important to him off the court.

Intro: 0:00 – 3:55

On (or around) this date: 3:55 – 11:00

Jamal Mashburn Jr. interview: 11:00 – 49:40

Temple football report: 49:40 – 1:13:15

Mailbag: 1:13:15 - end