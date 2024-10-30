The Scoop: S10, E14: What's next for Temple after NCAA investigation?

Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney attorney Andrew Hope joins John Di Carlo, Kyle Gauss, Declan Landis and Johnny Zawislak to break down the NCAA investigation into Temple and the ramifications of the NCAA - House settlement. This week's episode all discusses, among other things, what's next for Temple football after a 56-34 loss to East Carolina and what the loss of Lynn Greer III for nine games could mean for the rest of Temple's roster.

Intro: 0:00 – 4:28

On (or around) this date: 4:19 – 10:28

What’s next for Temple men’s hoops?: 10:28 – 17:58

Philadelphia lawyer Andrew Hope on the Temple NCAA infractions and the House settlement: 17:58 – 44:10

Mailbag: 44:10 – end