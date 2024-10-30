Advertisement

The Scoop: S10, E13 - Jamal Mashburn Jr. sees "special things" for Owls

The Scoop: S10, E13 - Jamal Mashburn Jr. sees "special things" for Owls

Temple's preseason first-team all-conference guard talked to OwlScoop about the season ahead on this week's podcast.

 John DiCarlo
Drayton: Wright 'questionable to probable' heading into ECU game

Drayton: Wright 'questionable to probable' heading into ECU game

Dante Wright, who missed most of the Tulsa game, could return to play at ECU, Stan Drayton told reporters Monday.

 Johnny Zawislak
Snap Counts: Temple vs. Tulsa

Snap Counts: Temple vs. Tulsa

Find out which Temple players logged the most snaps in Saturday's 20-10 win over Tulsa here.

Premium content
 Kyle Gauss
Don Otto's Temple - Tulsa gallery

Don Otto's Temple - Tulsa gallery

Check out OwlScoop.com's photo gallery from Temple's 20-10 homecoming win over Tulsa.

Premium content
 John DiCarlo
Owls bounce back with 20-10 win over Tulsa

Owls bounce back with 20-10 win over Tulsa

Evan Simon threw for 297 yards and a TD in his return, and Diwun Black collected two sacks to lead the defense.

 • John DiCarlo

 John DiCarlo
 Johnny Zawislak
Published Oct 30, 2024
The Scoop: S10, E14: What's next for Temple after NCAA investigation?
Kyle Gauss  •  OwlScoop
Assistant Editor
@kylegauss

Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney attorney Andrew Hope joins John Di Carlo, Kyle Gauss, Declan Landis and Johnny Zawislak to break down the NCAA investigation into Temple and the ramifications of the NCAA - House settlement. This week's episode all discusses, among other things, what's next for Temple football after a 56-34 loss to East Carolina and what the loss of Lynn Greer III for nine games could mean for the rest of Temple's roster.

Intro: 0:00 – 4:28

On (or around) this date: 4:19 – 10:28

What’s next for Temple men’s hoops?: 10:28 – 17:58

Philadelphia lawyer Andrew Hope on the Temple NCAA infractions and the House settlement: 17:58 – 44:10

Mailbag: 44:10 – end

Temple
