The Scoop: S10, E14: What's next for Temple after NCAA investigation?

The Scoop: S10, E13 - Jamal Mashburn Jr. sees "special things" for Owls
Temple's preseason first-team all-conference guard talked to OwlScoop about the season ahead on this week's podcast.
Drayton: Wright 'questionable to probable' heading into ECU game
Dante Wright, who missed most of the Tulsa game, could return to play at ECU, Stan Drayton told reporters Monday.
Snap Counts: Temple vs. Tulsa
Find out which Temple players logged the most snaps in Saturday's 20-10 win over Tulsa here.
Don Otto's Temple - Tulsa gallery
Check out OwlScoop.com's photo gallery from Temple's 20-10 homecoming win over Tulsa.
Owls bounce back with 20-10 win over Tulsa
Evan Simon threw for 297 yards and a TD in his return, and Diwun Black collected two sacks to lead the defense.
Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney attorney Andrew Hope joins John Di Carlo, Kyle Gauss, Declan Landis and Johnny Zawislak to break down the NCAA investigation into Temple and the ramifications of the NCAA - House settlement. This week's episode all discusses, among other things, what's next for Temple football after a 56-34 loss to East Carolina and what the loss of Lynn Greer III for nine games could mean for the rest of Temple's roster.
Intro: 0:00 – 4:28
On (or around) this date: 4:19 – 10:28
What’s next for Temple men’s hoops?: 10:28 – 17:58
Philadelphia lawyer Andrew Hope on the Temple NCAA infractions and the House settlement: 17:58 – 44:10
Mailbag: 44:10 – end
