The Scoop: S10, E17 - What's next for the Owls after Drayton's dismissal?

Temple announced late Sunday morning that it has parted ways with head coach Stan Drayton less than 24 hours after the Owls posted an 18-15 overtime win over FAU. Defensive coordinator Everett Withers will coach Temple’s last two regular season games.

What does this mean for the program moving forward? Who could be in the mix to replace Drayton? How are the current players feeling about the move?

We talked about all of that and much more in Sunday afternoon’s emergency episode of The Scoop, brought to you by Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers.