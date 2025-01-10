The Scoop: S10, E24 - Are better times ahead for Temple's offense?

Dante Collinelli, a deputy editor with The 33rd Team and a former OwlScoop reporter, joined us on The Scoop this week to educate listeners on what Temple’s offense could look like with new offensive coordinator Tyler Walker, who led Montana State to the FCS national championship game this month in that role. We discussed several staff and recruiting updates, a breakdown of what’s going well and not so well with the men’s and women’s hoops teams, and answered your mailbag questions as always.

(Time stamps are approximate due to advertisements.)

Intro: 0:00 - 3:08

On (or around) this date: 3:08 – 12:50

A closer look at Tyler Walker’s offense: 12:50 – 51:20

Temple football staff and recruiting updates: 51:20 – 54:10

Hampton transfer Omar Ibrahim talks about picking Temple: 54:10 – 58:38

Men’s hoops drops a bad loss at ECU: 58:38 – 1:04:24

Kaylah Turner leads Temple to an OT win at FAU: 1:04:24 – 1:10:48

Mailbag: 1:10:48 – end

Front page photo courtesy of Montana State Athletics.