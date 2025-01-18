The Scoop: S10, E25 - Temple takes down No. 18 Memphis

Temple knocked off No. 18 Memphis Thursday night, fans stormed the court at the Liacouras Center, Hooter the Owl did some crowd surfing, and we’re here to talk about it all on this week’s podcast, which also include some women’s basketball and Temple football updates.

What happened with Lynn Greer III? Why are we sticking up for Adele? We'll tell you in this week's mailbag.

Intro: 0:00 – 7:00

On (or around) this date: 7:00 – 20:18

Temple knocks off No. 18 Memphis: 20:18 – 28:32

IMG coach Jimmy Carr talks about Temple recruit Cam Miles: 28:32 – 32:33

Temple women’s hoops prepares to host Charlotte Saturday: 32:33 – 39:25

Temple football recruiting and roster updates: 39:25 – 45:35

Mailbag: 45:35 – end