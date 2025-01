We’ll catch you up on Temple’s men’s and women’s basketball teams and preview their respective upcoming games against Tulane and UTSA, and the mailbag asks the staff to preview Temple’s NCAA Tournament chances and talk about where we would put a K.C. Keeler statue.

Intro: 0:00 – 3:37

On (or around) this date: 3:37 – 13:22

Temple men’s hoops roundup: 13:22 – 19:11

Temple women’s hoops roundup: 19:11 – 26:48

The emergence of Kaylah Turner: 26:48 – 29:49

Mailbag: 29:49 – end