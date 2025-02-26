The Scoop: S10, E33 - Can Adam Fisher and the Owls bounce back?

Adam Fisher joined us on this week’s podcast to talk about what the Owls must do to snap their six-game losing streak, and you’ll hear Riverdale Baptist star Ariana Meridey talk about why she offered her verbal pledge to Diane Richardson and became Temple’s first women’s hoops commitment from the 2025 class.

And in the mailbag, we talked about some simple things Temple could do to better market its teams and sell tickets.

Intro: 0:00 – 6:43

On or around this date: 6:43 – 22:42

Adam Fisher interview, men’s hoops report: 22:42-40:00

Ariana Meridey talks about committing to Temple: 40:00-45:57

Mailbag: 45:57- end

*Timestamps are approximate due to advertisements.