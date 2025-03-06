The Scoop: S10, E34 - Diane Richardson's Owls are eyeing an AAC title

The Temple women’s basketball team will head to Fort Worth as the No. 4 seed in next week’s American Athletic Conference tournament, and head coach Diane Richardson joined us on this week’s podcast to look back at the regular season and look ahead to the team’s goals of claiming a conference crown and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. She talked about NIL, revenue sharing, the growth of Tarriyonna Gary and much more on our latest episode, brought to you by Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers.

Intro: 0:00 – 2:35

On (or around) this date: 2:35 – 6:30

Our interview with Diane Richardson: 6:30 – 27:40

Can Richardson’s Owls win it all in Fort Worth?: 27:40 – 30:41

Tiebreakers, North Texas and more ahead for men’s hoops: 30:41 – 38:40

Some football roster scoop and spring ball talk: 38:40 – 39:53

Mailbag: 39:53 – end

*Timestamps are approximate due to advertisements

Front page photo by Grace Crosby