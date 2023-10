In addition to a preview of Temple's nationally televised Friday night football game against SMU, you'll hear the first part of OwlScoop's interview with Steve Settle, one of the most important offseason additions to first-year men's basketball coach Adam Fisher's roster.

Settle, a 6-foot-10 redshirt junior forward who helped lead Howard to the NCAA Tournament last season, talked about the strides he made during the offseason - including an 8-inch jump in his vertical leap, he said - and what he has seen so far from his teammates, including fellow transfer Sam Hofman.