Ari Rosenfeld, the founder and scouting director at Elite High School Scouting, joined us on The Scoop this week to talk about Adam Fisher's two class of 2024 recruits, Dillon Battie and Aiden Tobiason, both of whom signed their National Letters of Intent this week. Find out why Ari is high on both players as high-major prospects, and get his insight into several of the class of 2025 and 2026 players on Temple's radar.

We also recapped Temple's successful season openers on the basketball court and get you ready for the Owls' road football game at USF. We also answered all of your mailbag questions, including one from a local listener who's down on his luck.