This week's episode of The Scoop recaps a mixed bag week in the world of Temple sports.

One day after E.J. Warner dealt the Temple football program a blow by entering the NCAA's transfer portal, Adam Fisher's men's basketball team outlasted La Salle and former Owls coach Fran Dunphy in triple overtime at the Liacouras Center to advance to Saturday's inaugural Big 5 Classic championship game, which will tip off at 7:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

We talked about how Warner's departure affects the Owls, dissected the craziness of Temple's triple-overtime win, and got a detailed look at the Saint Joe's team the Owls will face Saturday night and a great conversation about Big 5 hoops with Philadelphia Inquirer reporter and Temple graduate Jeff Neiburg.