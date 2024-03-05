With top-five marks among all linebackers in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump at last week's NFL Scouting Combine, former Temple linebacker Jordan Magee helped his draft stock as next month's NFL Draft approaches, and he joined us on The Scoop this week to talk about his success out in Indianapolis.

Magee is back in Philadelphia and told OwlScoop.com he plans to be around his former team for its first spring practice next week, and we talked about some of the names to watch as third-year head coach Stan Drayton and his staff look to build a team that can blend in more than 40 new players.

And as their respective American Athletic Conference tournaments approach later this month, we talked about why Diane Richardson's women's team could win the league title and advance to the NCAA Tournament and why some old familiar traits continue to hurt Adam Fisher's men's team.

That, answers to your mailbag questions and more await on this week's OwlScoop.com podcast.