With Hysier Miller and Jahlil White entering the NCAA’s transfer portal over the past two days, Temple’s roster will look much different next season.

Where do the Owls turn from here to restock their roster? Where is Temple’s football roster starting to improve this spring?

We take a closer look at all of that and more on this week’s podcast, which includes some audio from Temple offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan and redshirt freshman Kevin Terry, who’s been seeing some first-team reps at left tackle this spring.

Intro: 0:00 – 5:05

Famous No. 31s and On This Date in History: 5:05 – 12:30

The impact of Hysier Miller entering the transfer portal: 12:30 – 18:25

Spring football updates, Chris Wiesehan and Kevin Terry audio: 18:25 – 25:50

Women’s basketball roster updates: 25:50 – 28:00

Mailbag: 28:00 – end