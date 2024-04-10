Temple will wrap up its spring football season Saturday with the program’s annual Cherry and White game scrimmage, and we talked about what fans should and should not expect from the intrasquad exhibition.

Listeners will also hear from Tyron Carrier, a former All-American at Houston and Temple’s new wide receivers coach, who talked about his approach to coaching his position and why he relates it to a game of one-on-one basketball.

Intro: 0:00 – 6:37

Famous No. 32s: 6:37 – 11:45

On (or around) this date: 11:45 – 18:13

Cherry and White game preview: 18:13 – 25:03

Tyron Carrier interview: 25:20 – 29:52

More spring football conversation: 29:52 – 31:47

Temple basketball updates: 31:47 – 33:56

Mailbag: 33:56 - 50:23

Why Johnny Zawislak will not be Temple’s next president: 50:23 – 58:20

Why Taylor Swift could appear on a future episode of The Scoop: 58:20 – end