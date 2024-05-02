After landing New Mexico transfer Jamal Mashburn Jr., Temple head coach Adam Fisher and his staff added two more important players to their backcourt in St. Joe's transfer and legacy recruit Lynn Greer III and Penn State transfer Jameel Brown, who grew up just a few blocks from Temple's North Philadelphia campus.

Scoop listeners will hear exclusive audio from Greer III and Brown in this week's episode, a detailed report on Diane Richardson's revamped women's basketball roster, and answers to your questions from a very full mailbag.

Intro: 0:00 - 3:56

Famous No. 35s: 3:56 - 10:30

On (or around) this date: 10:30 - 15:25

Men's hoops updates with audio from Lynn Greer III and Jameel Brown: 15:25 - 24:10

Women's hoops recruiting and roster updates: 24:10 - 27:52

Mailbag: 27:52 - end