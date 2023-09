You'll hear from Temple head coach Stan Drayton and Owls punter Dante Atton as we dissect the Owls' 24-21 season-opening win over Akron and preview this Saturday's road game at Rutgers, where the Owls are currently two-score underdogs to the Scarlet Knights.

We broke down the key matchups you'll need to know, offered our predictions, and answered questions from a full mailbag as well.