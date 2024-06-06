Temple has the help of another NIL collective with the Owl Elite Fund.

On this week’s podcast, we talked to its president, Lou Parisi, about how it came together and how it can collaborate with the work that has been done by the TUFF Fund. Parisi, a former mid-distance runner on Temple’s track team, is the director of marketing at Comcast Business, and he has some ambitious goals for the Owl Elite Fund that he shared during our interview.

Plus, you’ll hear some of our 1-on-1 interview with Temple Athletic Director Arthur Johnson from Tuesday night’s Temple Takeover event in which Johnson talked about where he feels the athletic department stands now with NIL.

There are some football coaching staff changes to discuss, some updates on two of Temple’s top men’s basketball recruiting targets in the 2025 class, and the first round of wins and losses in our Summertime Madness food bracket that matches up the top food spots of yesterday and today on Temple’s campus.

And as always, we have answers to your mailbag questions.

Intro: 0:00 – 3:46

A tribute to Tom Mudrick: 3:46 – 6:25

Famous No. 40s, On (or around) This Date: 6:25 – 15:25

Lou Parisi interview: 15:25 – 45:55

Arthur Johnson audio and a discussion on where Temple stands with NIL: 45:55 – 58:19

Temple men’s hoops scheduling update: 58:19 – 58:47

Updates on Temple recruiting targets Cam Wallace and Devin Booker: 58:19 – 59:20

Temple’s three new football assistants: 59:20 – 1:00:09

Mailbag: 1:00:09 – 1:15:35

Scoop Summer Madness food bracket first round: 1:15:35 – end