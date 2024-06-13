Dionte Christmas, who scored 2,043 career points and helped lead Temple to consecutive Atlantic 10 championships during his stellar career with the Owls, has been named to the Temple Athletics Hall of Fame, and he joined us on The Scoop this week to share some incredible stories about his time with the Owls that you won't want to miss.

We'll tell you more about Mo Keita, Temple's new 7-foot-1 center who signed with the Owls this week via the transfer portal, and update you on the latest players from the 2025 class who have taken official visits with the Owls following Temple football coach Stan Drayton's first prospect camp of the summer.

And in addition to the mailbag, we have a couple of upsets in the OwlScoop Summertime Madness food bracket to discuss and tell you how you can continue to vote for your favorite food spots on Temple's campus.

Intro: 0:00 - 8:37

Famous No. 41s and On (or around) This Date: 8:37 - 18:21

Dionte Christmas interview: 18:21 - 1:10:25

Mo Keita, Temple's new transfer portal center: 1:10:25 - 1:14:45

Football recruiting updates: 1:14:45 - 1:17:28

The TUFF Fund honors cancer survivors: 1:17:28 - 1:18:40

Mailbag: 1:18:40 - 1:29:07

Scoop Summertime Madness Food Bracket: 1:29:07 - end