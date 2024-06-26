After completing an internship back home in Milan with his Temple MBA program, Matteo Picarelli returned to North Broad Street this week to practice with some of the players who helped the Owls advance to the American Athletic Conference championship game, along with several more he hopes will lift Temple to a conference title and into the NCAA Tournament.

Transfer portal additions like Jamal Mashburn Jr., Lynn Greer III, Jameel Brown, Elijah Gray and Mohammed Keita could create more open looks for Temple’s best returning three-point shooter, and he hopes to do the same for them.

“Last year, maybe we didn't have as many threats from three, so teams were able to focus a lot of their attention on me,” Picarelli told OwlScoop.com. “Hopefully this year, with some more threats, it will open things up for me, and hopefully I can keep opening things up for others at the end of the day.”

In addition to our 1-on-1interview with Picarelli, listeners will hear several Temple football and basketball recruiting updates, answers to their mailbag questions, and where things stand with the OwlScoop Summertime Madness bracket that will crown a champion of the best food on campus.

Intro: 0:00 – 10:08

Famous No. 43s: 10:08 – 14:06

On (or around) this date: 14:06 – 22:28

Matteo Picarelli interview: 22:28 – 39:38

Men’s basketball recruiting update: 39:38 – 40:12

Football recruiting update: 40:12 – 42:18

Mailbag: 42:18 – 53:35

Summertime Madness food bracket: 53:35 – end