Temple’s Board of Trustees unanimously appointed John Fry as the university’s 15th president Wednesday morning, and we talked on this week’s episode of The Scoop about how Drexel’s former president might impact the Owls’ athletic programs.

Fry, who has served as Drexel’s president for the last 14 years and helped it raise more than $800 million over a five-year span from 2017 to 2022, spoke with The Temple News Wednesday about a number of topics, including athletics. Temple’s student newspaper shared some of that audio with OwlScoop that you’ll hear on the Scoop, including Fry’s initial thoughts on Temple’s lease agreement with the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field and why he's passionate about college athletics.

And in the mailbag, OwlScoop editors John DiCarlo and Kyle Gauss answered questions about how Adam Fisher and his staff might use their last available scholarship for the 2024 class and if the Owls have a good enough roster to potentially earn an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

Intro: 0:00 – 9:42

Famous No. 44s: 9:42 – 11:05

On (or around) this date: 11:05 – 14:35

Reaction to John Fry’s hire: 14:35 – 19:17

John Fry on Temple athletics: 19:17 – 25:06

A reminder to listen to Christmas in July, the second part of our interview with Dionte Christmas: 25:06 – 26:00

Quante Berry’s Lupus Links Golf Outing details and the art of Pop-A-Shot: 26:00 – 30:12

Mailbag: 30:12 – end