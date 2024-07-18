Temple and CFL Hall of Famer Henry Burris joined us on The Scoop this week to share memories from his career on North Broad Street as a record-setting quarterback out of Spiro, Oklahoma.

Burris, who recently returned to his alma mater back in May to serve as the Klein College of Media and Communication’s commencement speaker at the Liacouras Center, also established himself as a television personality in Canada on CTV Morning Live and TSN and said he used his Temple education to feel comfortable being on camera as a host and analyst.

On the field, Burris passed for 7,495 yards and 49 touchdowns against some great competition in the Big East from 1993 to 1996 and earned his way into the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent and saw stints with the Green Bay Packers, where he backed up Brett Favre and Doug Pederson. The relationship he forged with Pederson allowed him to land a spot on his Jacksonville Jaguars staff in 2022 as an offensive quality control coach. This season, he’ll be the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida A&M.

In the CFL, Burris became a three-time Grey Cup champion, a two-time Grey Cup MVP and a two-time recipient of the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award -- and it all started with a tryout that had Burris throwing to guys off the street wearing slacks and Stacy Adams dress shoes.

Burris shared that story and many more on this week’s podcast, which also includes some football and basketball recruiting updates and information on how you can vote in the OwlScoop Summertime Madness food bracket championship between Richie’s and Maxi’s.