Temple safety and Colorado State transfer Tywan Francis joined us on The Scoop this week to wrap up conversation about the Owls' 41-9 win over Norfolk State and offer a scouting report of No. 20 Miami, Temple's opponent this Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Francis, who has earned the No. 4 single digit each week this season, grew up in Louisiana and played at Landry Walker High School. He talked to us about the resiliency of that community in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and shared his experiences of going up against players like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase during his high school and 7-on-7 playing days. He also shared his story of choosing Temple over Virginia in the transfer portal and talked about why he's eyeing a future in podcasting when his playing days are done.