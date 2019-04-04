This week's basketball-centric episode of The Scoop, OwlScoop.com's weekly podcast, focuses heavily on Aaron McKie's introductory press conference as Temple's new head coach and also features exclusive interviews with Marc Jackson and Shizz Alston. The OwlScoop.com staff also talks about McKie's impact on recruiting and, as always, answers questions from the mailbag.

Beginning to 46:50 -- McKie

-- 15:52 McKie on his sideline demeanor

-- 20:25 McKie on wanting Temple to matter and get to the second weekend

-- 23:17 McKie on why Temple should be a destination

-- 26:42 McKie on wanting to be champions and just wanting to win.

-- 28:18 McKie on relationship with Iverson

-- 31:01 Interview with Marc Jackson

-- 41:35 Shizz Alston Jr. on his relationship with McKie

46:50 to 56:50 -- Recruiting Impact

-- 49:36 interview clip with Josh Pierre-Louis

-- 53:23 interview clip with Tai Strickland

56:50 to end (1:43:29) -- Mailbag