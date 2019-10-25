Temple forward J.P. Moorman joins The Scoop, OwlScoop.com's weekly podcast, to discuss his development as a player, what led him to Temple to begin with, the best players he's ever defended and more. Plus, the OwlScoop.com staff breaks down Temple football's loss to SMU, previews this weekend's crucial game vs. UCF and, as always, answers questions from the mailbag.

2:55 - Recap of Temple's loss to SMU

14:25 - Preview of the Temple-UCF game

32:25 - Introduction of J.P. Moorman interview

34:52 - J.P. Moorman

1:17:35 - Mailbag



