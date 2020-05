Temple associate head coach Monté Ross joined OwlScoop.com's podcast this week to round out our interviews with the Owls' basketball staff.

In a conversation that covered much of his coaching career, Ross explained the staff's philosophy in assembling Temple's 2020 recruiting class, talked about the progress of players like Tai Strickland, Damian Dunn and Jake Forrester, and shared stories of Aaron McKie's growth and attention to detail as a first-year head coach.