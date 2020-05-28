OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 5, Episode 41

This week's episode of The Scoop is packed with basketball and football recruiting content and includes clips from our conversation with Temple basketball recruits Jeremiah Williams and Quincy Ademokoya, as well as Neumann-Goretti's Hysier Miller, a point guard from the 2021 class who has garnered interest from the Owls.

We also recapped an eventful week for Temple's football program and talked about the impact of the Owls landing a verbal commitment from Highland High School running back Johnny Martin III and Iowa State transfer quarterback Re-Al Mitchell.

