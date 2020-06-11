Temple linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley joined us on The Scoop this week to talk about how he helped coordinate and lead a group of student athletes in a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest last Saturday, and the redshirt senior also discussed his return from a season-ending injury and what he expects to see from the Owls' linebacking corps this season.

This week's episode of The Scoop also paid tribute to the late Merv Jones, Temple's longtime public address announcer who passed away last week at the age of 54 after a long battle with cancer, through the voice of Carlos Bates. Bates, an athletics consultant who has worked in several roles at Temple for more than 20 years, was a close friend of Jones and worked with him in a number of different capacities at the university for the better part of two decades. Bates also shared anecdotes from his time spent working with Hall of Fame coach John Chaney and former Temple women's basketball coach and current South Carolina women's head coach Dawn Staley, an Olympian who grew up in North Philadelphia.