OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 5, Episode 47

Temple has landed its first verbal commitment from the 2021 class in Neumann Goretti High School point guard Hysier Miller, and Saints assistant coach John Brennan joined The Scoop this week to provide some insight into Miller's game and what he can bring to the Owls.

"I think he's a culture changer," Brennan said of Miller, who averaged averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals per game this past season for the Saints.

We also talk about the status of the 2020 college football season and dove into a loaded mailbag this week that had us talking about everything from recruiting to the best hoagie spots in the region.