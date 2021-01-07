 OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 17
The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 17

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

Temple assistant basketball coach Chris Clark joined us on this week's podcast to talk about what he's seen from the Owls' first three games. He talked about how the program is handling its latest COVID-related pause, the promising start from freshman point guard Jeremiah Williams and much more.

We also talked more about the NCAA's transfer portal and how it has continued to positively and negatively affect the Temple football program.

And, as always, we have answers to your mailbag questions.


0:00 - 7:45: Introduction

7:45 - 33:25: Temple football and the ongoing roster additions and subtractions due to the NCAA's transfer portal, football mailbag questions.

33:25 - 1:31:05 - Chris Clark interview, basketball mailbag questions

1:31:05 - 1:35:33 - Holiday mailbag


