OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 17

Temple assistant basketball coach Chris Clark joined us on this week's podcast to talk about what he's seen from the Owls' first three games. He talked about how the program is handling its latest COVID-related pause, the promising start from freshman point guard Jeremiah Williams and much more.

We also talked more about the NCAA's transfer portal and how it has continued to positively and negatively affect the Temple football program.

And, as always, we have answers to your mailbag questions.