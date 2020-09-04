OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 2

Friday brought about some good news for the Temple basketball program with the verbal commitment of class of 2021 Camden Catholic High School forward Zach Hicks. We talked about what it means for head coach Aaron McKie and the Owls and discussed plenty of football as well on this week's episode of OwlScoop.com's podcast.

The football segment of the show includes audio from Temple head coach Rod Carey, wide receivers coach Thad Ward and Senior Associate Athletic Director Vinny James. James talked to reporters this week about the challenges of constructing a football schedule this season during the COVID-19 pandemic.