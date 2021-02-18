OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 23

Second-year head coach Aaron McKie's Temple team is a mostly-new group after a roster overhaul in the offseason. But are the 4-9 Owls headed in the right direction in their rebuild? We delved into that topic that's at the forefront of fans' minds, answered your mailbag questions and listened to Kyle Gauss air his grievances about a recent Grubhub mishap.

0:00 - 10:45: Intro, Kyle's Grubhub story

10:45 - 18:45: Recapping Temple's loss at Tulsa

18:53 - 33:00: Is Temple headed in the right direction with its rebuild?

33:00 - 37:10: Sam Cohn examines the Owls' late-game offensive sets and offensive identity.

37:10 - 44:15: Audio from Sam Cohn's interview with Temple's leading scorer, Damian Dunn, and a discussion about how he responded to a tough performance against Houston.

44:40 - 49:40: Sam Neumann talks about his conversation with St. Joseph's Prep tight end Reese Clark, Temple's first verbal commitment from the 2022 class.

49:40 - end: Mailbag

Front page photo courtesy of The Associated Press.