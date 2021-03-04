OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 25

Temple center C.J. Perez joined us on The Scoop this week to talk about the mood of the program as the Owls prepare for spring football following an eventful offseason that has seen several players come and go via the NCAA's Transfer Portal.

Perez, who former played for Temple head coach Rod Carey at Northern Illinois and himself arrived on North Broad Street prior to last season as a transfer, shared some insight about some of the new members of the Owls' leadership council, talked about why he wouldn't count out Mariano Valenti in Temple's quarterback competition, and answered several reader mailbag questions.

Sam Neumann talked about his interview with former Northwestern cornerback Cameron Ruiz, Temple's latest transfer portal addition, and we examined Temple's chances of making a run in the upcoming American Athletic Conference basketball tournament.

0:00 - 12:00: Intro

12:00 - 1:04:00 - C.J. Perez interview

1:04:00 - 1:08:10 - C.J. Perez interview reaction

1:08:10 - 1:16:30: Cameron Ruiz story conversation, Temple's scholarship numbers

1:16:30 - 1:19:35: Temple basketball conversation

1:19:35 - end: Mailbag

Front page photo by Zamani Feelings.