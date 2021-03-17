OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 27

Temple assistant basketball coach Jimmy Fenerty joined The Scoop this week to talk about the Owls' 5-11 season and explained why he's very optimistic about the program's future thanks to players like Jeremiah Williams, Damian Dunn, Khalif Battle and Nick Jourdain. And he answered several reader mailbag questions, too, including ones about Temple's NCAA Tournament chances next season and what position the Owls might target with their last available scholarship in the 2021 class.

We also have some Pro Day audio from Branden Mack and Dan Archibong, who talked about what they think of their successors at their respective positions on the Temple football team as they move along with the hopes of pursuing NFL careers.