OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 3

If you're a Temple basketball fan, you'll love what Delaware Valley Hoops Report Scouting Director Ari Rosenfeld had to say on this week's podcast about Neumann-Goretti High School point guard Hysier Miller and Camden Catholic High School forward Zach Hicks in assessing two key members of the Owls' 2021 recruiting class.

And in addition to plenty of basketball conversation, John DiCarlo, Sam Cohn and Sam Neumann talked more about the Owls' upcoming football season, which has now been pushed back to an Oct. 10 start date at Navy. We have audio clips from Rod Carey, safeties coach Tyler Yelk and safeties Amir Tyler and M.J. Griffin as well, along with more answers to your mailbag questions.