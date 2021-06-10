The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 37

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and former Temple star Shaun Bradley stopped by for an exclusive interview with OwlScoop.com on this week's podcast about his rookie season in the NFL, his thoughts on new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, and why he thinks the linebackers will be "flying the f--- around" in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's scheme.

And Bradley believes Temple is poised to bounce back after a 1-6 2020 season that was marred by injuries and COVID-related issues. He had the chance to watch a few of the Owls' spring practices and thinks Georgia transfer and new starting quarterback D'wan Mathis is going to be "a stud." He also has high hopes for running back Iverson Clement, a fellow Rancocas Valley High School graduate who came to Temple from Florida via the transfer portal.

Front page photo courtesy of the Associated Press.