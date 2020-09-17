OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 4

Philly Pride AAU Coach Brandon Williams joined The Scoop this week to talk about Camden Catholic High School forward and Temple commit Zach Hicks, who plays for him on the AAU circuit. Williams also talked about fellow Temple commit and Neumann-Goretti High School point guard Hysier Miller and shared his thoughts on Aaron McKie, his staff and the direction of the Temple program.

We also have you covered with football with audio from Owls head coach Rod Carey, quarterbacks coach Craig Harmon and quarterbacks Re-Al Mitchell and Trad Beatty.