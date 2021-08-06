The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 1

John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss and Dante Collinelli kick off The Scoop's seventh season with coverage of Temple's first week of preseason camp, including audio from wide receiver Jadan Blue and discussion of what fans can expect from new quarterback D'wan Mathis and how things could play out with position battles at linebacker.

We also have some audio from Temple's latest verbal commitment in Curtis High School running back Sam Martin, who had scholarship offers during his recruitment from programs like Tennessee, West Virginia, Pitt, Rutgers and Boston College.

And there's a full mailbag this week, too.