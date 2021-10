Temple assistant basketball coach Jimmy Fenerty joined The Scoop, OwlScoop.com's weekly podcast, to discuss how the Owls have improved over the offseason, what the team's identity is and more.

The OwlScoop.com staff also discussed Temple's loss to Cincinnati, where the Owls are at the halfway mark of the season and what needs to be done for the program to compete against The American's best. Plus, as always the staff answered questions from the mailbag.