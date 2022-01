Temple assistant basketball coach Jimmy Fenerty joined this week's OwlScoop.com podcast to offer a detailed breakdown of an Owls' roster that's getting improved performances from players like redshirt freshman guard Damian Dunn and second-year freshmen Nick Jourdain, Jahlil White and Jeremiah Williams during the team's three-game win streak.

We also have the latest football recruiting updates for you as next month's Feb. 2 National Signing Day approaches.