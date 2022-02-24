The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 26

Temple guard Tai Strickland, recently named the American Athletic Conference's Player of the Week, joined The Scoop to talk about the Owls' big road game Thursday at Memphis and how his game and career and have grown and evolved since he transferred to Temple three seasons ago. Strickland also answered several reader mailbag questions and talked about why he's excited about the point guard depth and potential of a Temple backcourt that also includes players like Jeremiah Williams and Hysier Miller.

And if you're looking for football talk as spring practice approaches, John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss and Cayden Steele answered several mailbag questions about Stan Drayton's team, including a way-too-early game-by-game forecast of the 2022 schedule.