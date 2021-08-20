The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 3

This week's OwlScoop.com podcast includes part of our exclusive interview with Temple running backs coach Gabe Infante. The former four-time state champion head coach at St. Joseph's Prep enters his third season on head coach Rod Carey's staff and his first as the Owls' recruiting coordinator.

In the audio you'll hear in this week's podcast, Infante talked about Temple's recruiting philosophy, what he envisions as their recruiting footprint and how he's worked with Carey and the staff to establish the direction of the program when it comes to recruiting.

Additionally, John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss, Sam Cohn and Dante Collinelli reviewed this week's media availability and talked about the position battles at tight end, running back, BUBO and placekicker, where there appears to be some competition between Rory Bell, Noah Botsford and Liam Hart.