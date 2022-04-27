The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 35

Fran Duffy, the Philadelphia Eagles' production manager, on-air talent and host of the Journey To The Draft podcast, joined The Scoop this week to talk about the NFL Draft, as well as current Eagles and former Temple stars Haason Reddick and Shaun Bradley.

Duffy, who got his football career started as the Temple football program's video coordinator from 2006 to 2011, shared memories of working for coaches like Al Golden, Matt Rhule and Ryan Day during their days on North Broad Street and talked about the program's foundational players like future NFL players Muhammad Wilkerson, Bernard Pierce and Steve Maneri.

Later in the podcast, we were joined by Andrew Goldstein, a writer and producer and Temple graduate in New York City who contributed to our NFL Draft talk and shared details of his new Complex Pop Culture game show called TopGen.

And we also have news about the addition of forward Kur Jongkuch, who is coming to Temple and Aaron McKie's program via the transfer portal.