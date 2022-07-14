The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 44

On this week's episode of The Scoop, you'll hear audio from our interviews with Temple's two newest class of 2023 football verbal commitments, offensive linemen Cole Skinner and Luke Watson.

And on the basketball recruiting front, West Catholic head coach Miguel Bocachica offered a scouting report of his best player, first-team All-Philadelphia Catholic League small forward Zion Stanford, who picked up a Temple offer last month.

We also talked about former Temple guard Nate Pierre-Louis' recent NBA Summer League success with the Lakers, previewed our upcoming OwlScoop.com all-time Temple basketball fantasy draft, and paid tribute to OwlScoop.com Editor John DiCarlo's father, John, who passed away last week after a long battle with cancer.