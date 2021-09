John DiCarlo, Sam Cohn and Dante Collinelli dissect Temple's 28-3 loss to Boston College, preview the Owls' upcoming game against FCS opponent Wagner, and ponder this question: can Temple get this 2021 football season turned around after a 1-2 start mired by slow starts, penalties and numerous special teams mistakes?

Plus, we have some updates on Temple's search for a new athletic director and answers to your mailbag questions.