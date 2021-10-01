The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 8

John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss and Dante Collinelli wrap up conversation about Temple's 41-7 win over Wagner, preview the Owls' American Athletic Conference opener and Homecoming game against Memphis set for a noon kickoff Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, and answer mailbag questions about possible AAC expansion and more.

And we also have a clip of our interview with former Temple head coach Al Golden, who is set to be inducted into Temple's Athletics Hall of Fame Friday night and honored at halftime of Saturday's game.